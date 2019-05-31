June 19th | Cruise: 6-9PM

Please Arrive for Boarding at 5:30pm

Take a long strange trip on the Erie Canal as the Record Archive and Aaron’s Alley presents The Grateful Dad Cruise on the Colonial Belle on Wednesday, June 19th!

Enjoy LIVE Dead-Tunes by members of Rochester’s favorite Grateful Dead cover band Into the Now.

WIN special dead-prizes, tickets to Dark Star Orchestra, and enjoy a buffet dinner from Good Smoke BBQ.

Tickets are also available at the Record Archive & Aarons Alley.

It’s the perfect gift for Father’s Day!