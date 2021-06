Warm 101.3’s Year of Winning Continues With Prize Package #323!

The Great Grill Giveaway for Father’s Day – An amazing brand new grill from Valley Propane, a summer’s worth of propane from Aman’s Farm Market, and a grill package with burgers, steaks, homemade sausage and more from Skips On The Ridge.

It’s easy to win! Just listen for the keywords on WARM 101.3 and enter them below.

Dad could be the ding dong daddy of dogs, the backyard bubba of burgers, the steak stud!