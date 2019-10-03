Fashion First: The Itty Bitty Bag Rage

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.



The Itty Bitty Bag Rage…depends on the size of your cell phone!!!

BIG PRICES to carry the smallest amount of essentials. RED Valentino, Versace, Armani itty bitty bags have just arrived at Panache. Cutest designs for that Gala, Wedding or Holiday Party.

Color Watch: Bye Bye Sunflower make room for hues of Purple.

The orchid hue is all the rage. You can opt for an all-over color, or you can easily work in a touch of lavender with your accessories.

FEATHERS: Put them everywhere and anywhere!!!

Instead of feathers and fur weighing you down, designers are giving the texture a lighter touch. Many have chosen to delicately edge their dresses in a wispy trim,or show a feather-backed top that looks as if it could blow away with a soft breeze. I’m especially fond collections of feathered goods that include a pair of boyfriend jeans trimmed in ostrich that will amp up a basic white tee.

Have a little fun with Fashion – break a few rules…live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!