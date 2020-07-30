The Key to a Happy Life Is . . . Doing Whatever You Want Without Thinking About the Consequences

Do you ever have the urge to blow off work once in a while . . . because you just want to drink an entire box of wine naked while you watch a “Guy’s Grocery Games” marathon? No, I’ve never dreamed about that oddly specific scenario either.

Well . . . maybe we should.

According to a new study out of the University of Zurich in Switzerland, the key to being really happy is . . . sometimes just saying “screw it” and giving in to your impulse to do something fun without thinking about the consequences.

The researchers say, quote, “Of course self-control is important, but research on self-regulation should pay just as much attention to hedonism, or short-term pleasure.”

They found that you need to be able to mentally put aside your responsibilities, your hang-ups, and even your long-term goals once in a while in order to TRULY relax and enjoy your life.

People who can do that have a better sense of well-being and they’re less likely to suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

Something to think about in these stressful times we are living in.