THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

Blackfriars Theatre – December 14th-31th

INFO: The Last Night of Ballyhoo won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Play. This comedy/drama, written by Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy, Parade), opened on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theatre in February 1997. Hailed by the LA Times as “…[an] achingly beautiful play…luminous and powerful.”

The year is 1939 and Atlanta’s posh German Jews are preparing for Ballyhoo, their annual lavish country club ball. The Freitag family hopes that the party of the year will be the chance for their daughters to meet their future husbands–but when their uncle brings home his new employee, a handsome Eastern European bachelor from Brooklyn, everyone must confront their own prejudices, desires and beliefs.