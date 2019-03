The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Kodak Center

June 14th at 7:30 p.m.

June 15th at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office located at 200 W. Ridge Rd. (M-F, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.).