Enjoy a relaxing three hour cruise on the Erie Canal, a brilliant sunset, a delicious Italian Dinner and the music of the greatest singer of the 20th century. It’s the Sinatra Sunset Cruise on the Colonial Belle, July 7th featuring the music of Frank Sinatra as done by Rochester’s favorite singer Michael Sidoti. Dinner is from Rosie’s Italian Cafe in Penfield and if “Luck Be A Lady”, you may win a Sinatra Signature Watch from Hannoush Jewelers in the Eastview Mall and other prizes.

Get more info and purchase tickets here.

Check out the Sinatra Signature watch from Hannoush Jewlers below!