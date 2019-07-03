We’ve all experienced it at one time or another- the dreadful breakup. It’s never easy- weather you’re the one choosing it or receiving it, it’s painful, messy and sad for both parties involved. Even in this technological age, it’s still tough, just more efficient perhaps?

A new survey found one in five people have ended a relationship via text . . . either by dumping someone, or being dumped. And 13% of us PREFER it that way. We’d rather get a text than be dumped in person, or over the phone.

One in eight people have also been ghosted, where the person just vanished with no explanation.

But when we do take the grown-up route and break it off, there are some go-to phrases we all lean on. Here are the ten most common break-up lines people use . . .

1. “We need to talk.”

2. “It’s not you, it’s me.”

3. “We want different things.”

4. “I’m not the right person for you.”

5. “I’ve been thinking . . .”

6. “I need space.”

7. “I’m not ready for a serious relationship.”

8. “I just need some time for me.”

9. “There’s someone else.”

10. “I don’t know how to tell you this, but . . .”

I guess it’s true- the only polite way to breakup with someone is to die…