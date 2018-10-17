The Top 10 Hardest Questions People Hear in Job Interviews

82% of people say the job hunting process is stressful, according to a new survey . . . and it takes an average of about five months of work and rejection to find a new job. One reason it takes so long? 57% have had an interview go poorly.

So the survey also found the 10 questions that are most likely to trip people up during job interviews. Here they are, so you can prepare to deal with them . . .

1. “What are your weaknesses?”

2. “Why should I hire you?”

3. “Tell me about yourself.”

4. “Why do you want to work here?”

5. “Tell me about the worst boss you ever had.”

6. “What are your strengths?”

7. “Describe yourself in three words.”

8. “If you could turn back time and live your life over, what would you do different?”

9. “Describe a difficult situation and how you dealt with it.”

10. “What do you know about us?”

PAT RIVERS

LUNCHTIME REQUEST CAFE

10:00am-3:00pm on WARM 101.3

Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour?

Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com.