The Top Five Lies We Tell Co-Workers to Make Our Weekend Sound More Fun Than It Really Was

If someone at work asks what you did over the weekend, would you admit you just binge-watched Netflix and tore through two bags of Doritos? Or do you sometimes glam it up a little bit?

A recent survey found roughly 30% of us sometimes lie or exaggerate on Monday morning to make our weekend sound more fun than it really was. Here are the five things we’re most likely to lie about or embellish . . .

1. Going to a bar, or how much fun you had while you were there.

2. A restaurant you went to, or how nice it was.

3. That you worked out or went to the gym.

4. A cultural activity, or something educational.

5. A road trip, or something you left town for.

Ok, so I admit I’ve done this in the past when I was younger- mainly trying to impress friends because I lived a rather unimpressive life so I’d embellish my weekend outings a little. But now I do real stuff on the weekends so I don’t have to exaggerate anymore.

About 20% of people said they’ve been caught lying about their weekend before. And 51% said they regularly regret not making more of their two days off work.

