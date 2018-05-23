The Top Ten Things We Think About First Thing in the Morning

How long do you take to get ready each morning . . . from the moment you wake up, to the moment you walk out the door? According to a new survey, the average is 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Here’s how people start the day. Or more specifically, here are the top ten things we wake up thinking about . . .

Maybe you can relate to some or all of these…number 8 surprised me- I thought I was the only one who thought that.

1. The weather.

2. Something you have to do for work.

3. Something health related.

4. A household chore.

5. What’s happening on social media. So a lot of us reach for our phones first thing.

6. Getting your kids to school.

7. Your morning commute.

8. “Can I get away with not washing my hair?” Or maybe not even showering?

9. Your outfit.

10. Family issues. The survey also found we only spend 11 minutes on breakfast, because we’re so rushed. Almost a quarter of us usually eat it on the go. And the average person ends up skipping breakfast once a week.

PAT RIVERS

LUNCHTIME REQUEST CAFE

10:00am-3:00pm on WARM 101.3

Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour?

Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com.