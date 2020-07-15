The Top Ways Things Will Change Around the Office in the Future, From Fewer Birthday Parties to No Handshakes

These past few months have broken the routines and patterns that offices have been in for decades now. So when people DO get back into their office routines . . . are things going to be different?

According to a new survey, most people ARE expecting some permanent changes. Here are 10 of the top ways we expect things to be different . . .but I must stress these are just “ideas” not necessarily protocols that EVERY office must adhere to…

1. Washing your hands more often.

2. Cleaning your desk and computer keyboard and mouse more often.

3. No more handshakes.

4. More flexible work hours.

5. Going outside more.

6. Bringing in your own mug, plates, and silverware instead of using shared ones.

7. More video conferences instead of face-to-face meetings.

8. Not eating random food people bring in.

9. No more birthday parties.

10. No more signing birthday cards that get passed around.