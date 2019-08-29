Fashion First: Tips & Toes

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, August 29th, 2019

HAIR WE GO…Back to School, End of Summer, Back to Work!!!

It’s time for many to head to the hair salon or barber shop for that end of summer trim or to wash all those sun bleached dry ends away.

How long have you been with your Stylist or Barber? Are you so attached to your hair stylist that you would follow him or her if they moved to a new location? How adventurous are you…when was the last time you tried a new cut, style or dare I say hair salon?

Inline image

I love my stylist and I did follow him to a new salon recently. Fortunately, his new salon is still very very convenient for me. His new environment is fun and full of energy. I see a positive change in him too, as the work environment has definitely added zest to his life and his work. He expressed his appreciation to me for staying on as his client during this transition and I thanked him for taking a leap of faith for a better quality of life for himself.

No matter how committed you are to your stylists and your style, give yourself a new experience, style or color!

Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com