Fashion First: Tips & Toes

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

he Art of Tips & Toes, Nail Art for fall 2019 is all about the intersection of subtlety and excess. Think pearls glued to sheer nude nails, metallic stripes swiped across a matte base, and more fine details on your tiniest of nail beds. If you can you should try at least one creative nail art.

Pearls, Picasso, and Ombre have featured nail Art in High Designer Fashion Runway Shows for Fall. Maybe your thing is glitter or confetti (colorful glitter specs) many models nails were adorned with butterflies appliques referred to as Fantasy Fingers and pearls not On the nail but at the base of the cuticle. More and more Brides are opting for soft embellished nail art for their special day.

Whatever trend you go with may it be classic blush #80 (my favorite) or I’m not really a Waitress or Romeo & Juliet, remember Pedi Mani Maintenance send a strong message about self care.

Thanks for living life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!! panacheconsignboutique.com