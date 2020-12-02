Tony Infantino has been on the air in Rochester everyday since January 1977. We’re not sure, but we think that’s the longest run of anyone who has ever been on the radio in Rochester! Aside from a few odd jobs as a teenager, this is the only job he’s ever had. The old saying, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life” is true for Tony.

His kids are now grown and gone. Leslie to Denver, Adam to New York City and so his wife Kim and he moved from Penfield to Conesus Lake a few years ago.

A frustrated musician, Tony found some people who are actually good at it and started a band named “Keys to the Caddy.” Every summer you’ll find them playing outdoor festivals and venues. They’ve played to groups of hundreds and crowds of thousands.

Tony says, “My family, music, a convertible, boating and for the Yankees to win a World Series once in a while is all I need for a happy life.”

“I love entertaining, if we didn’t have radio, I’d probably go door to door.”

Everyone should have a motto and Tony’s is, “Laugh at yourself before somebody beats you to it.”

Tony hopes to laugh at himself along with his friends on WARM 101.3 for a very long time.

Reach Tony Infantino at Tony@warm1013.com.