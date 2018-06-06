Do you feel like everywhere you look it’s just a CONSTANT stream of bad news? Well, here’s some . . . um . . . bad news about that bad news.

There’s a psychotherapist in San Francisco named Susanne Babbel, and she specializes in trauma recovery. And according to her, too much bad news can literally affect your health.

Quote, “Every time we experience or hear about a traumatic event, we go into stress mode . . . our physiology is triggered to release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.”

And if that happens too often, our adrenal glands can get worn out, which can lead to you losing sleep, having higher anxiety, and developing depression. And THOSE can lead to things like headaches, pain in your muscles, and stomach problems.

So what can you do about it? Babbel says you should set yourself a limit and pace yourself when it comes to reading bad news.

Or do what I do- try to avoid it all costs…ignorance is bliss.

