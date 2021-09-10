Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 25 Years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, presented by G&G Fitness and Hoselton Auto Mall, are back with their highly anticipated Winter Tour to Celebrate 25 years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories!
This year, get into the holiday spirit at the Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday, November 24th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17th but we have your free tickets before you can buy them!
Wake up with Tony all week long for your chance to win. Register below for a bonus chance.
Presale is happening Thursday, September 16th. Use code: TSO21. Get tickets here.