Trans-Siberian Orchestra The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and more will be at Blue Cross Arena on Thursday, December 1st at 7pm! Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10am. There will even be specially priced $39.95 tickets offered for one week only!

Check out the Pre-sale on Thursday from 10am to 11:59pm. The Pre Sale Code is TSO2022.

Wake up with Tony on Monday morning for a chance to win a pair of tickets before you can buy them!

Get more info and purchase tickets here!