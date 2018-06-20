Video Game Addiction Is Now Officially a Mental Health Condition

The World Health Organization has officially classified video game addiction as a mental health condition for the first time ever. They’re calling it “gaming disorder,” and it’s included in the 11th edition of their “International Classification of Diseases”.

That gives the addiction a significant boost in credibility and could help make it easier for people who have it to get the proper treatment.

But some psychologists aren’t convinced it should be considered on the same level as other addictions, like drugs or even gambling . . . because they say video game addiction rarely stands alone, and it’s usually a side effect of anxiety or depression.

And they’ve found that when those get treated, the amount a person plays video games tends to drop.

