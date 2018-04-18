Vino at the Casino!

Batavia Downs & Hotel – April 28, 2018

Join the Celebration!

Wine tastings and sales at the Batavia Downs & Hotel with the Niagara Wine Trail wineries.

Choose either the afternoon (12 pm-4 pm) OR evening (5 pm-9 pm) session.

Each Ticket Includes:

– Wine samples from participating wineries during one session.

– A keepsake wine glass.

– $15 Free Play from Batavia Downs

– Coupons for discounts on wine purchases.

– Cheese & fruit platters for light snacking (Casino restaurants open for dining)

– Wine Purchase Check Service