Voting locations and times in Monroe County

Early Voting Dates & Times for the November 3, General Election: 

  • Saturday, October 24, 2020 – 9am-3pm
  • Sunday, October 25, 2020 – 9am-3pm
  • Monday, October 26, 2020 – 9am-5pm
  • Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – 11am-8pm
  • Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9am-5pm
  • Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 11am-8pm
  • Friday, October 30, 2020 – 9am-5pm
  • Saturday, October 31, 2020 – 9am-3pm
  • Sunday, November 1, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Early Voting Locations that will be open each date and time listed above:

  • David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
  • City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604
  • Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
  • Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
  • SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
  • Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624
  • North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
  • Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
  • Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617
  • Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526
  • Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
  • Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580

