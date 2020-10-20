Voting locations and times in Monroe County

Early Voting Dates & Times for the November 3, General Election:

Saturday, October 24, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Sunday, October 25, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Monday, October 26, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – 11am-8pm

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 11am-8pm

Friday, October 30, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Saturday, October 31, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Sunday, November 1, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Early Voting Locations that will be open each date and time listed above: