Warm 101.3 Fall Foliage

It’s hard to believe that Summer is already in the past and Fall is here. Even though the weather is cooling down, this is one of the prettiest times of the year with all the leaves changing different colors.

Roc the Riverway Weekend is October 1 & 2. Saturday is Autumn on the Lake 12-4pm. Sunday is “Re-Imagine the Aqueduct” on the Broad Street Bridge happening 1-5pm.

Here are some of the best places to explore the fall foliage according to daytrippingroc.com:

Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area

Mount Hope Cemetery

Letchworth State Park

Jump off Trail

Durand-Eastman Arboretum

Genesee Valley Park

Sunken Garden in Highland Park

Powder Mills Park