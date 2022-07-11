Warm 101.3 Meet The New Kids on the Block Backstage Contest Rules

Stephens Family Limited Partnership

Warm 101.3 “Meet the New Kids on the Block Backstage” Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

EACH TEXT MESSAGE, SENT OR RECEIVED, MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. WHEN YOU ENTER BY TEXT MESSAGE, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE AT LEAST ONE (1) AUTODIALED TEXT MESSAGE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY, AND YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL CALLS TO YOUR MOBILE DEVICE IF YOU ARE SELECTED AS A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER, AS APPLICABLE.

PROMOTION DATES

WRMM-FM is participating in a Promotion called “Meet the New Kids on the Block Backstage” with Stephens Media Group radio station, starting on Monday, July 11, 2022, and ending on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

2. ENTRY

To enter, listen for the “Mixtape Montage” on Warm 101.3 in the 9:00am, 2:00pm and 5:00pm hours. When we play it, be caller 10 to win free New Kids on the Block tickets and instantly qualify for the backstage passes.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected and called by an employee of Stephens Media Group. Once reached by phone, the randomly selected entrant will be notified of their potential prize award (upon confirmation of eligibility). At the time of the call, the randomly selected entrant will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address, day and evening phone numbers, date of birth to verify eligibility and Social Security number for tax purposes.

3. PRIZES

The grand prize is giving two tickets to The New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour 2022 at Keybank Center on Sunday, July 17 th , along with two passes to meet the band.

Total Approximate Retail Value of all prizes in the Promotion is around $750.

4. WINNER SELECTION

Decisions of Stephens Media Group with respect to the Promotion are final.

A listener and/or household may only win one Grand Prize during the Promotion and must be 18 years or older.

5. CONDITIONS