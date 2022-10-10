Warm 101.3 RBTL Season Pass Giveaway Contest Rules

Stephens Family Limited Partnership

Warm 101.3’s “RBTL Season Pass Giveaway” Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

EACH TEXT MESSAGE, SENT OR RECEIVED, MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. WHEN YOU ENTER BY TEXT MESSAGE, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE AT LEAST ONE (1) AUTODIALED TEXT MESSAGE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY, AND YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL CALLS TO YOUR MOBILE DEVICE IF YOU ARE SELECTED AS A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER, AS APPLICABLE.

PROMOTION DATES

WRMM-FM is participating in a Promotion called “RBTL Season Pass Giveaway” with Stephens Media Group radio station, starting on Monday, October 10, 2022, and ending on Friday, October 21, 2022.