ARTIST: Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 w/ Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

DATE: Tuesday, June 13th, 2023

VENUE: KeyBank Center – 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza

Buffalo, NY 14203

SHOW TIME: 7:30pm

TICKET PRICES: Starting at $97.75

ON SALE: Begins Friday, February 3rd at 12:00 pm

