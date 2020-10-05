Warm 101.3’s Bonus Stimulus is Back!

Brought to you by

You’ve waited long enough and we’re going to help. Listen weekdays and you could win a $500 Bonus Stimulus! We’ll give you 13 chances each weekday

from 7am to 8pm to win. The more you enter, the better your chance to score our

daily $500 cash prize. Win your share of $10,000 in this multi-market contest!

Here’s a sneak peek on how to win: Listen weekdays starting in the 7am hour.

We’ll announce a special keyword approximately 10 minutes after each hour.

Then all you have to do is text that keyword to the number 1-844-500-UWIN.

That’s 1-844-500-8946. At the end of each day we will conduct a random drawing,

from among all valid entries, and award $500 to that daily winner.

What will you do with your $500 Bonus Stimulus? Good Luck from WARM 101.3!