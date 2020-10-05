On The Air:
  • search
Home
Featured

Warm 101.3’s Bonus Stimulus is Back!

Brought to you by

The  Warm 101.3 Bonus Stimulus is back!

 

You’ve waited long enough and we’re going to help. Listen weekdays and you could win a $500 Bonus Stimulus! We’ll give you 13 chances each weekday
from 7am to 8pm to win. The more you enter, the better your chance to score our
daily $500 cash prize. Win your share of $10,000 in this multi-market contest!
 
Here’s a sneak peek on how to win: Listen weekdays starting in the 7am hour.
We’ll announce a special keyword approximately 10 minutes after each hour.
Then all you have to do is text that keyword to the number 1-844-500-UWIN.
That’s 1-844-500-8946. At the end of each day we will conduct a random drawing,
from among all valid entries, and award $500 to that daily winner.
 
What will you do with your $500 Bonus Stimulus?  Good Luck from WARM 101.3!

For a complete list of rules click here.

Leave a Reply