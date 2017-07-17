10 Tips for Family Caregivers

Caregiving is a job and respite is your earned right. Reward yourself with respite breaks often.

Watch out for signs of depression, and don’t delay in getting professional help when you need it.

When people offer to help, accept the offer and suggest specific things that they can do.

Educate yourself about your loved one’s condition and how to communicate effectively with doctors.

There’s a difference between caring and doing. Be open to technologies and ideas that promote your loved one’s independence.

Trust your instincts. Most of the time they’ll lead you in the right direction.

Caregivers often do a lot of lifting, pushing, and pulling. Be good to your back.

Grieve for your losses, and then allow yourself to dream new dreams.

Seek support from other caregivers. There is great strength in knowing you are not alone.