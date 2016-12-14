A Guy Is Suing His Neighbors For Blasting Christmas Music From 7:00 A.M. to Midnight Every Day

I hope you’re not sick of Christmas music already…I know of one guy who probably is.

Nick Wilder is a very wealthy lawyer on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. But he lives across the street from even RICHER people . . . a hedge fund billionaire named Philip Falcone and his wife Lisa.

And Lisa decorated their townhouse with a massive Christmas display this year . . . which includes a loudspeaker BLASTING Christmas music from 7:00 A.M. to midnight.

Nick says, quote, “I like a Christmas song on Christmas Day. But I’m tired of hearing ‘Jingle Bells’ like 700 or 800 times a day.”

Nick asked her to cut back on the music. And since she wouldn’t do it . . . he’s SUING her.

He’s trying to get an injunction to force her to stop the music. But so far, he hasn’t gotten it . . . and the music keeps on playing. Poor Nick.

http://nypost.com/2016/12/10/new-york-elite-at-war-over-nonstop-christmas-music/

