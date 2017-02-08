A Shoplifter Made a Fake Baby By Drawing a Face on a Bra

Criminals are getting more creative- and I’ve got to hand it to this lady- not bad for trying.

An 18-year-old woman in England named Saffron Curtiss-McGinty came up with a plan for shoplifting last month: She’d take a stroller into a store and jam a bunch of stuff into it.

The only problem was she didn’t have a baby.

So she improvised . . . by drawing a face on a flesh-colored bra, putting it over a stuffed animal’s head, and putting a little jacket on it.

Then she put her bra “baby” in the stroller and headed to a store where she stole candles, candy, and an electric toothbrush.

But . . . the employees spotted her, and when they looked closer, they realized her baby wasn’t real. They called the cops, and she was arrested for shoplifting.

She was just sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Here are pictures of her bra baby- what do you think?

