Ariana Grande is Planning a Benefit Show in Manchester

ARIANA GRANDE is already plotting her return to Manchester, to put on a benefit concert for the victims of last week’s bombing.

She posted a long letter on Twitter saying, quote, “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

“I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

TMZ claims the show will happen this coming Sunday, and it’ll include some of the biggest names in music. It seems hard to believe they could put something that big together that quick, but who knows.

PAT RIVERS

LUNCHTIME REQUEST CAFE

10:00am-3:00pm on WARM 101.3

Do you have a special song you want to hear during your lunch hour?

Call Pat at 222-1013 or email him at patrivers@warm1013.com.