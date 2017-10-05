Fashion First: 2017 Handbags

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

October 5th, 2017

It’s in the bag!!!

For most women Fall means it’s time to flip (for most not all women) their handbag.

Time to flush the contents…just how and why do we end up carrying so much stuff.

I once had so much loose change floating at the bottom of my bag…I counted $19.66. What a load off my shoulder that was!!!

TOP 10 gotta pack:

Safety pins (no costume malfunctions on my time)

Band-aid

Nail File

Earring backs

Business Cards

Phone charger/adapter

Hand lotion/sanitize

Stain Eraser Pen

Eyeglass backup

Mint/gum

*Grandmothers…an extra pacifier fro your grandchild is highly recommended

Men seem to manage fine with just a bi-fold wallet and cellphone. Oh wait, that’s why we carry a handbag because some men need more and they dump it in our bag! Most men would never consider a man bag!

Buy the Bag…live life with style & flair every season with Panache!!!