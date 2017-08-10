Fashion First: 3 ways to wear Lace correctly during the day

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

August 10th, 2017

Lace isn’t just for your evening or formal activities anymore! Traditionally, lace has been used for intimate apparel and wedding or bridal collections, many designers have created day wear styles for the feminine flirty fabric

3 Ways to Wear Lace Correctly During The Day:

1. Lace tops can be tricky but pairing with a plaid or wool pant can keep it classic. Tops with a cap sleeve or short sleeve is a safer option if in the corporate environment. Finish the look with a wingtip or a tassel loafer , to send the business style message.

2. Lace skirts whether flounce or pencil are best worn with a flats or a casual leather sandal. Finishing the daytime look with a denim shirt or coat and a chunky leather belt is a super casual fashion forward option.

3. Lace dresses can be most challenging to determine how to wear it right for day. Ask yourself “If it’s wedding worthy then it shouldn’t go to the office”. Try introducing dresses with lace trims or smaller lace panels, that’s a corporate win!!!

Embrace the flirty feminine fabric…live life with style & flair…and Panache!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~