Fashion First: Are you a BOGO or a “Duplication” Shopper?

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

March 2nd, 2017

Are you a BOGO or a “Duplication” Shopper?

If you hate to shop and tend NOT to mix up your wardrobe or “Look” very often then this is your thing! We all have wardrobe basics and most of us don’t have time to test drive an item. Does the following duplicating strategy resonate with you?



This way of duplicating is a little less common, but works for some of my clients. For example, I have clients who have purchased the same style of boyfriend jeans in more than one size in order to create a different outfit vibe with each pair. When they are in the mood for a sleeker look, they wear the smaller size. When they are in the mood for a fashionable baggy look, they wear the larger size. Some clients purchase the same top in two sizes for the same reason. They like to wear the larger size with jeans and trousers, and the smaller size with skirts.

I also have clients who purchase the same item across two sizes because their weight fluctuates. That way they can always wear the size that is most comfortable with their current shape.

However, most of us like to change it up and try a trend or two but there are always favorites in our closets. So if you find your go to items are getting full-time action repurchase fast so you don’t lose out.

~Joan E. Lincoln~