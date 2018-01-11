Fashion First: Beauty and Fashion through the years

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, January 11th 2017

Beauty and Fashion through the years… I gifted a zip drive of 40 hours of family home videos from 1980’s through the early 2000’s that revealed my many extreme colorful fashion styles, beauty and hair styles. Trust me it was a gift to walk down memory lane but oh so many fashion faux pas’s …what was I thinking!!! BOWS, BIG HAIR and SO MUCH COLOR!!!

My family started out using a HUGE heavy hand held video camera, hoisted on our shoulders recording shakey moments on the beta or vhs tape. This technology was a luxury I thought, long before we became addicted to our current palm size electronic devices. My FASHION FIRST topic is more about suggesting if you have a library of home video tapes, get them consolidated NOW! There is immense joy watching memories of years gone bye! My daughters and I have watched continuous hours of this tiny little flash drive delivery hours of happy and a few sad moments… but always filled with style & flair.