Fashion First: Bejeweled for Spring ’17

Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Bejeweled for Spring ’17

Are statement necklaces your thing? Lucky you they are still HOT for Spring/Summer 2017

Do you tend to wear larger pieces of “art” on that little earlobe? Lucky you they are the go-to-accessory for the season!

Perhaps you lost an earring and only have one remaining! Lucky you it’s the newest street-style to adorn just one ear with a dangling jewel!

Let’s not forget about our favorite sunny season accessory: SUNGLASSES