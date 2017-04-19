Fashion First: Bejeweled for Spring ’17

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
April 20th, 2017
Bejeweled for Spring ’17
Are statement necklaces your thing? Lucky you they are still HOT for Spring/Summer 2017
Do you tend to wear larger pieces of “art” on that little earlobe? Lucky you they are the go-to-accessory for the season!
Perhaps you lost an earring and only have one remaining! Lucky you it’s the newest street-style to adorn just one ear with a dangling jewel!
Let’s not forget about our favorite sunny season accessory: SUNGLASSES
The intention is to protect our eyes but fashion designers think Fashion before purpose. They are my favorite summer accessory to adorn my “go-less-makeup” look during the summer! Have a little fun, introduce a less than traditional frame, add that sparkle…
Sunscreen is still my #1 favorite and recommended accessory to put on first before adorning your body with your favorite breezy garments and accessories!
Live life with style & flair…with Panache & Trilogy…Image is our Inspiration!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
~Joan E. Lincoln~
