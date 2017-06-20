Fashion First: What Fashion Trends We Need To Ditch

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

June 15th, 2017

What Fashion Trends we need to ditch…

I toke a poll of a variety of age groups and there were a few common suggestions of trends that just didn’t make it. The group I asked did, of course, try the trend but say it was short lived and they are glad its moved on.

#1 High Low denim hemlines…you may not even have noticed the jagged cut uneven hemline with the mini-fringe finish. The fringe stayed and the hemline has now become even but the high-low went bye bye fast!!! Attempt to focus on toe and heel shoe embellishments.

#2 Cold shoulder tops… Women still wear them and stores still sell them but I was surprised that every women I asked young and old said it was, after wearing theirs for a few times, one trend that just looked sloppy and droopy and the older women said it made them feel exposed in areas that should be covered or highlighted in a different way. Shoulders are one the last areas of a the body that show signs of aging…perhaps the reason behind the design?



#3 Chokers….well not all chokers just some chokers was the vote. The more delicate the more liked my group.



#4 Stiletto Nails….how does one live with these??? Enough said!!!

Fall of 2017 looks exciting from what we have seen on the runways…fringe, fun geometric design and tattoo fur, and floral!!!

Take the Runway Rochester…live life with style & flair with Panache…Image is our Inspiration!!!

panacheconsignboutique.com

Live life with Panache and dress with style & flair!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~