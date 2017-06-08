Fashion First: Body Image … Embrace it, Own it, Take care of it

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

June 8th, 2017

Body Image … Embrace it, Own it, Take care of it

The ideas that surround beauty these days seem to have many women confused about what beauty really is. Beauty is not something that you have or achieve, it is something that you have to become.

Conversation starters:

#1 Do you feel like a poor body images has ever held you back?

#2 What was the turning point that may have assisted you or someone you know to lead a healthy life vs. a life of looking at a scale?

#3 Physical attractiveness is only skin deep, compassion goes through to the bone. A woman or man that knows how to give and receive love is much more desirable than one that cannot. T/F?

Nikki Rudd will Host the After Movie Discussion Panel with Joan E. Lincoln, Natalie Sinisgalli, and Rochester Media Association

June 9 Show at The Little Theater and watch a trailer of the movie, please visit

To reserve your tickets for theShow at The Little Theater and watch a trailer of the movie, please visit goo.gl/2LC6IR

Looking forward to getting the conversation started about women and men and how they feel about their bodies in Rochester! Hope you will join me!

Live life with Panache and dress with style & flair!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~