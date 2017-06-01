Fashion First: College Grad to Corporate America

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
June 1st, 2017
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Dress for Success on a budget!
Are College Loans on your new bucket list? Dress like success is inevitable every day, with these few suggestions.
#1 Rule: Educate yourself on business casual versus corporate
Details that Matter
-Leather purse or briefcase; carry one or the other, not both
-Manicured nails with a neutral polish
-Make up; even minimal makeup is an indicator that you value your professional image
-Neatly groomed hair, worn away from the face
-Clean and polished shoes (Pay special attention to heels and soles)
-Conservative watch with a link or leather band
-Black or neutral colored trench coat (Inclement weather)
-Leather purse or briefcase; carry one or the other, not both
-Manicured nails with a neutral polish
-Make up; even minimal makeup is an indicator that you value your professional image
-Neatly groomed hair, worn away from the face
-Clean and polished shoes (Pay special attention to heels and soles)
-Conservative watch with a link or leather band
-Black or neutral colored trench coat (Inclement weather)
A capsule wardrobe begins with:
Dont’s for Women
-Short skirt or extreme form fitting garments
-Textured, patterned or bright colored hosiery
-Wet hair
-Strong perfume or heavily scented body products
-Distracting or noisy jewelry
-Visible body piercings and tattoos (Cover tattoos with a band aid or flesh colored tape)
-Jeans, t-shirts, sneakers, canvas slip-ons
-Sunglasses worn as a headband
-Exposed technology; turn off cell phone and keep out of sight
-Carrying a book bag rather than briefcase
-Short skirt or extreme form fitting garments
-Textured, patterned or bright colored hosiery
-Wet hair
-Strong perfume or heavily scented body products
-Distracting or noisy jewelry
-Visible body piercings and tattoos (Cover tattoos with a band aid or flesh colored tape)
-Jeans, t-shirts, sneakers, canvas slip-ons
-Sunglasses worn as a headband
-Exposed technology; turn off cell phone and keep out of sight
-Carrying a book bag rather than briefcase
Live life with Panache and dress with style & flair!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE