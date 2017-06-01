Fashion First: College Grad to Corporate America

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

June 1st, 2017

Dress for Success on a budget!



Are College Loans on your new bucket list? Dress like success is inevitable every day, with these few suggestions.

#1 Rule: Educate yourself on business casual versus corporate

Details that Matter

-Leather purse or briefcase; carry one or the other, not both

-Manicured nails with a neutral polish

-Make up; even minimal makeup is an indicator that you value your professional image

-Neatly groomed hair, worn away from the face

-Clean and polished shoes (Pay special attention to heels and soles)

-Conservative watch with a link or leather band

-Black or neutral colored trench coat (Inclement weather) A capsule wardrobe begins with:

Dont’s for Women

-Short skirt or extreme form fitting garments

-Textured, patterned or bright colored hosiery

-Wet hair

-Strong perfume or heavily scented body products

-Distracting or noisy jewelry

-Visible body piercings and tattoos (Cover tattoos with a band aid or flesh colored tape)

-Jeans, t-shirts, sneakers, canvas slip-ons

-Sunglasses worn as a headband

-Exposed technology; turn off cell phone and keep out of sight

-Carrying a book bag rather than briefcase

Live life with Panache and dress with style & flair!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~