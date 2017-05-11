Fashion First: Embrace the Sunshine

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

May 11th, 2017

Spring has Sprung and around the corner is Summertime Beach weather … warm weather will show up!!!



Shopping for a swimsuit is very different from selecting a proper bathing suit. WHY? The activities with both styles of swimwear vary greatly. So now the question is, are you prepared for this shopping challenge after a long winters rest? Remember there is no photoshop poolside or on the beach. It’s time to love yourself, your body wants you to be happy!



I say embrace your figure, who your are, your personality, and your lifestyle. Say bye-bye to poor body image, which many women suffer from. Even those women who manage to find the time to exercise on a regular routine are there own worst enemies.

To get the word out there, Taryn Brumfitt, Founder of the Body Image Movement is filming Embrace the documentary. Embrace uncovers why poor body image has become a global epidemic and what women everywhere can do to have a brighter future. A funny, touching, at times gut wrenching but above all, life changing documentary, the heart of Embrace is Taryn’s story. How she went from a body hater to a body lover. From being devastated by her perceived ugliness to proudly posing nude for the whole world to see. OK – so most of us won’t experience that opportunity but we can enjoy and benefit from the movie Embrace which will be aired at The Little Theater on June 9 where Nikki Rudd and I will be participating in the after movie Panel Discussion. …live life with Panache …Image is our Inspiration.

~Joan E. Lincoln~