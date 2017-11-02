Fashion First: Fall Festive Fancy Fishnets

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, November 2nd 2017

‘It’s the season for Fall Festive Fancy Fishnets! Stockings are never going to go away. Many of us have turned to leggings or tights but one styled stocking will never find itself in the back corner of that stocking drawer. FISHNETS are here to stay. They generally resurface in the Fall of course Halloween always brings out the “naughty” 3 blind mice girls and those spider web stockings are all the rage. Corporate America might not be ready for them but they are here to stay!!! Add a little interest to that wool skirt and crisp white blouse if the “Office” is your work environment. Fishnets always add that little ooolahlah to that perfect LBD! Mariah Carey just wore them for her Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor! Put a little Panache in your life!

~Joan E. Lincoln~