Fashion First: Fall Lips

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

September 28th, 2017

Bring forth your inner most fabulous, unique and bold self this fall!

With the season changing, it’s a must to switch up your wardrobe. But, what about your beauty routine? Give your makeup stash a whole new look with sexy shades of lip color. With royal purples, metallic, sheer glosses makeup junkies will be swooning.

Be that natural artist in you and ditch those summer shades for autumnal stains. Upgrade your beauty bag and give it a seasonal purge. Get your favorite fall colors and find the hottest lipstick hues sure to turn heads this season.

Liquid matte can be rich in pigment and long-lasting. You can always look office chic with a nude, smooth velvety finish.

Your choice to go natural with a strong lip color and let that be your beauty message or go full throttle with black liner and contour shadow for that complete your fabulous fall finished look.

Live life with style & flair … with Panache!!!