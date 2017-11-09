Fashion First: FLOTUS + STYLE

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, November 9th 2017
Michelle Obama’s sleeveless dresses. Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits. Laura Bush’s sleek but soft pixie cut. Our recent First Ladies have created styles to suit themselves, and inspired thousands of American women to follow suit.But not many people know that our First Ladies of yesteryear made even bigger splashes with their fashion choices. They were famous (and sometimes infamous) for their lavish outfits, their quirky styles or simply for being daring and fashion-forward.
Some First Ladies have chosen to support their husbands’ agendas through their couture. Others have forged their own separate identities through their choices in clothes and haircuts. But all have used fashion to tell their own fascinating stories. (Borrowed Quote): “Michelle Obama used her personal style to amplify her policy agenda and connect with average Americans,” “Mrs. Trump dresses beautifully and, for the most part, appropriately for the occasion — save for a few questionable stiletto moments.”
~Joan E. Lincoln~
FASHION FIRST ADVICE