Fashion First: Game of Thrones Fashion

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
August 17th, 2017
Who wore them first and who wears them Best!
GOT? You know Game of Thrones #GoT…Season 7
I have ever watched the show but I do watch Fashion and apparently Daenerys the Royal female character fighting to be on the Iron Throne made a splash on the Realm of The 7 Kingdoms Runway….
Many of the characters are often adorned in fur-like costumes when they are defending the North Realm, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Daenerys wore a full-length chevron patterned long-sleeved white tipped exaggerated shoulder pad (They are back you know) adorned by her always present chest dragon chain.Image result for game of thrones daenerys fur coat
Honestly, it’s amazing me what ignites the Fashion Runway and this Fall/Winter Season “GoT” has already given Fashionistas everywhere the desire to wrap themselves in faux, recycled and 2nd generation fur attire. Whether it be trimmed in fur, lined with luxurious fur, or a full-length floor dusting maxi trench like the hottest and most talked about garment this week… SHOP GREEN~SHOP LUXURY RESALE~SHOP LOCAL
live life with Panache..and style & flair!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE