Fashion First: Game of Thrones Fashion

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

August 17th, 2017

Who wore them first and who wears them Best!

GOT? You know Game of Thrones #GoT…Season 7

I have ever watched the show but I do watch Fashion and apparently Daenerys the Royal female character fighting to be on the Iron Throne made a splash on the Realm of The 7 Kingdoms Runway….

Many of the characters are often adorned in fur-like costumes when they are defending the North Realm, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Daenerys wore a full-length chevron patterned long-sleeved white tipped exaggerated shoulder pad (They are back you know) adorned by her always present chest dragon chain.Image result for game of thrones daenerys fur coat

Honestly, it’s amazing me what ignites the Fashion Runway and this Fall/Winter Season “GoT” has already given Fashionistas everywhere the desire to wrap themselves in faux, recycled and 2nd generation fur attire. Whether it be trimmed in fur, lined with luxurious fur, or a full-length floor dusting maxi trench like the hottest and most talked about garment this week… SHOP GREEN~SHOP LUXURY RESALE~SHOP LOCAL

live life with Panache..and style & flair!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~