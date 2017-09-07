Fashion First: GO SLOUCH

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

September 7th, 2017

GO SLOUCH

Heeled boots with a bit of give and take bring a relaxed chic to this season.

Watch out, sock boots — there’s a new trend in town. The slouch boot dominated the runways during fall ’17 runways. The style was seen in New York, London, Milan and Paris, where designers embraced easy, slip-on-and-go footwear constructions.

While our most recent tight fitting sock boots are currently all the rage, the fall runways headed toward looser-fitting styles, either slouched at the ankle or throughout the whole boot.

Refined suede and leathers were also shown in slouchy silhouettes.

It’s Booty Season!!! Live life with style & flair … with Panache & Trilogy where… Image is our Inspiration!!!