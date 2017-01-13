Fashion First: Golden Globes

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

January 11th, 2017

Cold Shoulder or Off-the-shoulder? Sleeves or no sleeves? Expose the decollete or not?

Golden Globes may be about recognizing the year’s standout movies and television shows, but, let’s face it, isn’t it really all about style? And also, about judging and relishing all those gorgeously, insanely over-the-top fashion faux pas?

HERE IS MY VOTE for the BEST OF:

SOFIA VERGARA WINS

NOT MY FAVORITES: whether there is too much or too little, one must be reminded that there comes a point in a woman’s life when you have to start wearing a BRA and appropriate attire that compliments your maturing physic.