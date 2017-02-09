Fashion First: HAIR!

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
February 9th, 2017
HAIR!
Cut or trim or style?
How often do you change your style?
Do you have a standing appointment?
Many people are defined by their hair style or perhaps hair color. Some of us have worn our hair the same way for years hardly changing the style, just thankful we have hair. I have noticed that the new rage of ombré or color tipping, and intense hues is becoming a treatment that an aging generation is experimenting with. BRAVO for them!
After listening to my hair stylists Robert suggest a cut/style for me for way too long. I’m going for it … it’s only hair right?
~Joan E. Lincoln~
FASHION FIRST ADVICE