Fashion First: HAIR!

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

February 9th, 2017

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

HAIR!

Cut or trim or style?

How often do you change your style?

Do you have a standing appointment?

Many people are defined by their hair style or perhaps hair color. Some of us have worn our hair the same way for years hardly changing the style, just thankful we have hair. I have noticed that the new rage of ombré or color tipping, and intense hues is becoming a treatment that an aging generation is experimenting with. BRAVO for them!

After listening to my hair stylists Robert suggest a cut/style for me for way too long. I’m going for it … it’s only hair right?

~Joan E. Lincoln~