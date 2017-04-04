Fashion First: HOW BOLD CAN YOU GO?

There are a handful of seasonal trends that we can predict — pastels in spring, jewel tones in fall. Bright prints aren’t exactly groundbreaking for summer, but this time around, celebs aren’t just hitting the red carpet in expected floral, traditional stripes or one-dimensional polka dots. They’re wearing bold graphic prints, unusual shapes and mixing quirky patterns with even crazier ones. The end result? Head-turning, memorable looks we never saw coming.

The High Fashion Runways are loaded with Bold & Beautiful patterns for the Spring & Summer Season

How adventurous are you when it comes to introducing color and pattern to your wardrobe? If you are somewhat of a fashion wallflower, you might feel intimidated by wearing bold prints. I’m pretty shy with prints, believe it or not, but I do inject them into my wardrobe each season because I think they look happy and I like to challenge myself.

Live life with style & flair…put a little Panache in your life!!!