Fashion First: How “GREEN” is your Holiday?

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, December 7th 2017

Your Tree may be Green but How “GREEN” is your Holiday?

Are you a “WRAP STAR”?

The desire to hide the identity of a gift until just the right moment led people to wrap gifts.

Do you customize or “theme” your holiday gift giving or wrap them in the Sunday Comics?

Inline image

My favorite way of wrapping my brick and mortar purchased gifts is in a holiday decorated box or gift bag! Both can be used over and over. No tape or scissors required.

Inline image

Is e-commerce reducing or increasing our carbon footprint?

As for the corrugated cardboard box, the most used packaging for e-commerce deliveries, it is the biggest manufactured product in the U.S. waste stream by weight – nearly 30 million tons! It is also the most recycled than any other packaging material in the United States. In 2015, corrugated containers had a 93 percent recovery rate.

HUG A TREE and Keep Giving with Style & Flair …live life with Panache!!!

~Joan E. Lincoln~