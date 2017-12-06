Fashion First: How “GREEN” is your Holiday?

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, December 7th 2017
Your Tree may be Green but How “GREEN” is your Holiday?
Are you a “WRAP STAR”?
The desire to hide the identity of a gift until just the right moment led people to wrap gifts.
Do you customize or “theme” your holiday gift giving or wrap them in the Sunday Comics?
Inline image
My favorite way of wrapping my brick and mortar purchased gifts is in a holiday decorated box or gift bag! Both can be used over and over. No tape or scissors required.
Inline image
Is e-commerce reducing or increasing our carbon footprint?
As for the corrugated cardboard box, the most used packaging for e-commerce deliveries, it is the biggest manufactured product in the U.S. waste stream by weight – nearly 30 million tons! It is also the most recycled than any other packaging material in the United States. In 2015, corrugated containers had a 93 percent recovery rate.
HUG A TREE and Keep Giving with Style & Flair …live life with Panache!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
