Fashion First: Resolutions Smedgolutions

Resolutions Smedgolutions!!!

Just trim the fat from your living space and you will feel a whole lot more energized! We all collect things, some collect cars, others handbags, other choose salt & pepper shakers…whatever your passion just organize and streamline how this personal collection can be enjoyed and NOT choke the energy out of you.

Streamline the stuff

One of the best and least expensive ways to feel better about your home is to clear it of clutter.

Each year most of us acquire a mountain of stuff. Without some regular purging, cabinets and drawers get jam-packed and it becomes hard to find the things you use and enjoy the most. (All that clutter also makes your house look dated and dirty, designers say.)

This year resolve to go room-by-room periodically clearing anything that you don’t use, wear or love and donate it to charity.