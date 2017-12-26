Fashion First: SPARKLE ON!!!

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, December 21st 2017
Bye Bye Cold Shoulder… Hello “BOW” shoulders
If you thought the open shoulder top was going away…sorry
The revival of 2017 most questioned trend, last attempt I am sure, is the bow tie open shoulder!
Not sure why anyone would want to hang on to this trend but here is your chance to wear it one more time with the flirtation of that ever innocent bow loosely tied and draping softly from the exposed shoulder.
Embellished hemlines and flirty finishes
If bows are your thing most likely so are ruffles, the Spring Runways were loaded with snug legging style pants with a flirty bell bottoms or flared ruffled hemline. Perhaps the sexy version of the capri or cropped pant?
SPARKLE DAY & NIGHT
When we think sparkle, sequin and beads most thoughts take us to intimate evening lighting and formal celebrations…BRING ON… Daytime shimmer and shine…wear it all day and everyday for that splash of unexpected glamour to any work environment or daytime invitation. We are girls after all. SPARKLE ON!!!
Live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!
~Joan E. Lincoln~
